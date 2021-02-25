Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Aki's try in the final minute denied Benetton their first win of the season

Pro14: Benetton v Connacht Benetton (14) 17 Tries: Ruggeri, Sarto Pen: Padovani Cons: Padovani 2 Connacht (7) 19 Tries: Bealham, McAllister, Aki Cons: Fitzgerald 2

Bundee Aki's last-minute try salvaged Connacht's Pro14 final hopes as they squeezed past Benetton in Treviso.

The visitors went ahead through Finlay Bealham before quickfire scores from Davide Ruggeri and Leonardo Sarto saw the hosts turn the game on its head.

Paddy McAllister levelled after the break but an Edoardo Padovani penalty put the Italian side back in command.

Aki drove over from a rolling maul in the final minute to snatch the win.

Connacht began the evening nine points off Conference B leaders Munster, as the only side still realistically capable of catching them with four rounds of fixtures remaining.

They province started brightly, and opted to take a scrum from five metres out as the forwards sought to assert their dominance after 15 minutes.

The decision paid off as prop Bealham, among the players released back to their provinces from the Irish Six Nations camp, drove over for the opening score.

Connacht looked like they would be taking their lead into the break until Ruggeri and Sarto struck three minutes apart to turn the game in their side's favour as the teams went into the break.

Benetton, without a win all season, did not hold onto their advantage for long, as Paul Boyle carried the ball deep into opposition territory before recycling to McAllister to level the game.

A Padovani penalty saw the visitors poke their noses in front once more, forcing Connacht to attack as they sought to cling onto their Pro14 final hopes.

A lost line-out nearly allowed Benetton to see out the game, but Connacht were awarded one last penalty, from which they drove forward allowing Aki to bundle over and salvage a dramatic win.