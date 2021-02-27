Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The British and Irish Lions drew their series with New Zealand in 2017

A Jersey government minister says there have been "positive discussions" with the British and Irish Lions about using the island as a training base.

Should this summer's tour to South Africa be abandoned because of issues around Covid-19, the games could be played in the UK and Ireland.

And Jersey has offered to host the squad should the tour be held at home.

"Jersey would be delighted to very safely host the British and Irish Lions," Lyndon Farnham said on Twitter. external-link

"Thank you to all working to make this happen. A warm welcome awaits," added Farnham, who is Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

Australia has also offered to host the tour, with a final decision on a venue expected next month.

The Lions are due to play Japan at Murrayfield at the end of June before leaving for South Africa where they are scheduled to play five tour matches in July before a three-Test series against the world champions that ends on 7 August.

Jersey has a club side playing in the Championship and is set to open a new elite sports complex in May which would be the main training base fore the Lions.

The Lions have reportedly block-booked two hotels on the island, which has a lower Covid-19 rate than the UK and their proposed training base is just a few hundred metres from the island's airport.