Wales coach Wayne Pivac revealed his pride as his side celebrated the first silverware of his tenure with the Triple Crown clinched in Cardiff.

Wales followed up victories against Ireland and Scotland with a record points haul against England.

Pivac's side will now bid for the Grand Slam against Italy in Rome and France in Paris.

"It was a special day," said Pivac of the bonus point win.

"We talked about it being a special day for a lot of reasons - George's [North] 100th Test match, some silverware on the line and the opportunity to go deeper into the competition and push on.

"The weather was good and we went out there and got a bonus point win. You have to be proud of the performance. It feels great, the players are feeling good about the performance.

"To get the bonus point at the end, we're happy. We're happy for the players because they've put in so much work and worked hard.

"We get to see what's going on behind the scenes in terms of the camaraderie of everyone in the group and that's shown for everyone watching."

Pivac admitted it was surreal to celebrate a Triple Crown trophy presentation in front of no fans.

"The players were joking about doing a lap of honour for the fans at the end," added Pivac. "I'm sure everybody in their homes will be celebrating that one."

The win was vindication for Pivac, who suffered a disappointing opening 2020 in charge in which Wales lost seven out of 10 games.

"It's very satisfying, but we've stayed focused on our jobs and what we're doing," added Pivac.

"It's well-documented we chose to go down a bit of a development route in the autumn and build some depth in certain positions.

"It was a free hit from our point of view. Our board is across what we're doing and the public will get on board when we start getting results, we knew that.

"For me, personally, it's about the players and providing them with an environment where they can come in and get the job done, keep improving.

"Hopefully we're doing that and people are seeing that the hard work is starting to pay off. But there are still two big games to go."

Wales scored two controversial first-half tries through Josh Adams and Liam Williams, which were both given by French referee Pascal Gauzere but Pivac was not dwelling on things.

"From a Welsh point of view, the cross-field kick [by Dan Biggar for Adams' try] was pinpoint," said Pivac.

"It was good skill. Josh Adams did his job by hanging out there to give us the option and I thought it was well taken once the referee said time on.

"If it was against us, we'd be having a little bit of a look at ourselves and why we didn't react quicker."

Bristol outside-half Callum Sheedy impressed with a 13-point second-half haul after coming on as a replacement for Dan Biggar.

"I thought he was fantastic," added Pivac.

"After missing a couple of kicks up in Edinburgh, to come on in that situation, a very tight game, he had three difficult kicks and hit all three of them well.

"I'm just pleased for him. His general play was solid and all the boys coming on added something to the game.

"Callum's doing everything that we're asking of him and he's enjoying being in the environment, expressing himself and doing well, along with a lot of other players."

Wales lead the Six Nations standings from France, whose game at home to Scotland was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in their camp

Wales are now two games away from a Grand Slam. They go to Rome on 13 March and Paris seven days later, but Pivac is keen to play down any hype.

"Because we haven't really played the house down yet, we've well and truly got our feet on the ground," said Pivac.

"The players have talked about that in the changing room already. The next game is the most important one because there's a chance it could undo all this good work.

"We'll be working hard, looking at the Italians and doing all of our usual reviewing of our performance and previewing them.

"Then we've got to make sure we put out a side that can not only get a good result, but give a good performance, which is ultimately what we're after."

