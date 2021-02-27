Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fly-half Luke Scully, who joined Pirates on loan from Cardiff Blues earlier in the week, scored nine points on his debut and was named Man of the Match

Cornish Pirates beat Jersey Reds 26-13 on their return to match action after almost a year out due to Covid-19.

In their only pre-season game ahead of next week's clash with Saracens, Jean-Baptist Bruzulier and Tom Duncan tries put the hosts 14-6 up at the break.

New signing Luke Scully got Pirates' third try shortly after the restart.

Jack Andrew was forced over after an hour before Jersey got their only try as Dan Barnes ran in from 70 metres after an interception.

Both sides are waiting for competitive games to begin - the Pirates had not played a game of any sort since they won at Ampthill on 14 March last year, shortly before last season's Championship was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Penzance-based club begin the abridged Championship season at home to relegated former English and European champions Saracens next Saturday.

Jersey, who lost 34-33 at Coventry in their first pre-season match last week, also play Saracens in their opening league game on 13 March.