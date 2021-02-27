Six Nations: Wales beat England 40-24 to take Triple Crown

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v England
Wales: (17) 40
Tries: Adams, L Williams, Hardy, Hill Cons: Biggar 2, Sheedy 2 Pens: Biggar, Sheedy 3
England(14) 24
Tries: Watson, B Youngs Cons: Farrell Pens: Farrell 4

Wales won the Six Nations Triple Crown with victory against England at Principality Stadium.

Wales led 17-14 at half-time following controversial tries awarded by French referee Pascal Gauzere for Josh Adams and Liam Williams with Anthony Watson responding for England.

Scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Ben Youngs swapped second-half tries.

Callum Sheedy's boot and a late try from Cory Hill sealed the bonus-point win.

Wales followed up their victories against Ireland and Scotland and now have away trips against Italy and France on March 13 and March 20 respectively in a bid to clinch a Grand Slam.

England will point to the two first-half Wales tries awarded, but will be also left to rue their continued indiscipline, with lock Maro Itoje especially guilty.

Adams' score was allowed after a quickly taken tap penalty kick from Dan Biggar, while Williams crossed despite suggestions of a Louis Rees-Zammit knock-on in the build-up.

Defending champions England have now suffered their second defeat in three matches after an opening tournament loss to Scotland.

Plenty has been written about no crowds in sporting stadiums, but a Wales and England encounter in the Six Nations presented perhaps the eeriest atmosphere yet.

George North led the sides out in an empty stadium as he became the youngest player ever to win 100 caps for his country in one of five changes from the side that beat Scotland.

North, 28, was partnered by Jonathan Davies, who was selected after missing the opening two matches with an ankle injury.

England made two changes with hooker Jamie George coming in and flanker Mark Wilson replacing the injured Courtney Lawes.

In the regular minute's silence to mark the stand against racism, half the England squad took the knee while Wales kept their usual stance of remaining standing.

England set the tone by giving away three early penalties in the opening five minutes with Biggar slotting over the opening three points.

Maro Itoje's effective nuisance value almost paid off with an England try when he charged down a Hardy kick, but covering full-back Williams just beat his former Saracens team-mate to the touchdown.

Breaks from Elliot Daly and Youngs allowed Farrell to level the scores.

The first moment of controversy saw wing Adams cross to score after collecting a quick clever cross kick from a quickly taken Biggar penalty.

England captain Farrell argued vehemently there were water carriers on the field and his side had no chance to reset after being asked to speak to his team about their discipline.

But Gauzere batted away the complaints and allowed the score which Biggar converted.

It was, however, a special moment for Adams who was back in the starting side after serving a two-match suspension for breaking Covid-19 protocols.

Farrell reduced the deficit with his second penalty as Gauzere's whistle continued to dominate proceedings.

The next disputed score occurred when Liam Williams crossed after Rees-Zammit fumbled possession from an Adams chip.

Gauzere gave an initial decision on the field of a try and a discussion with television match official Alex Ruiz and replays did not change his mind that Rees-Zammit had not knocked the ball on or was not in control of possession.

Biggar converted off the post and everything was going Wales' way.

England responded almost immediately with a try from wing Watson from their first flowing move. Farrell missed the conversion, but slotted over a penalty to reduce the deficit to 17-14 at half-time.

Eddie Jones' side might have fallen on the wrong side of the first-half decisions, but they will have been buoyed by the ball-carrying exploits of Billy Vunipola and Henry Slade.

A cagey second half saw both sides waiting for the other team to make a mistake and Wales flanker Josh Navidi was guilty of an error as he was penalised, but Farrell failed to level the scores.

Biggar left the field early in the second half after failing to shrug off a first-half knock with Callum Sheedy coming on.

Wales immediately lifted the tempo and Hardy took advantage of an off-guard England defence with a quickly taken penalty, after a clumsy offence from visiting lock Jonny Hill. Sheedy converted.

Farrell put England within a score with his third penalty before some encouraging ball-carrying bursts from the Vunipola brothers put the visitors on front foot before conceding another penalty.

It demonstrated England's attacking intent and Youngs sniped over with Farrell converting to level the scores.

This shocked Wales into action with Sheedy's incisive break and chip almost resulting in another try for Hardy, but he was denied and damaged his hamstring in the process.

Sheedy slotted over three late penalties to restore Wales' advantage after more England indiscipline as the Bristol fly-half answered any doubts about his goal-kicking prowess at international level.

A late flurry saw Gloucester team-mates Jonny May and Rees-Zammit decide who was the fastest, but the Wales wing was just denied a try.

From the resulting scrum replacement lock Hill drove over to complete a bonus-point victory with Sheedy converting to complete a personal 13-point match defining display.

Man of the Match: Taulupe Faletau

Taulupe Faletau tackles Elliot Daley
The Wales number eight has returned to his world-class form in this campaign and enjoyed a barnstorming duel with England’s Billy Vunipola

Line-ups

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, J Davies, Adams; Biggar, Hardy; W Jones, Owens, Tomas Francis, Beard, AW Jones (capt), Navidi, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Sheedy for Biggar (45), Halaholo for J Davies (50), Hill for Beard (54), Dee for Owens (63), R Jones for W Jones (63), G Davies for Hardy (65), Brown for Francis (67), Botham for Navidi (70).

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Ewels for Hill (58), Cowan-Dickie for George (60), Genge for M Vunipola (67), Robson for B Youngs (70), Earl for Wilson (70).

Match officials

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Touch judges: Andrew Brace (Ireland) & Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Alex Ruiz (France)

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 18:54

    Due to England's continued indiscipline I think Wales deserved to win, and well done to them.

    However, the officiating was simply awful today. When Eddie Butler and Jonathan Davies disagrees with the decisions you know they can't be good.

    It wasn't just the try decisions. The referee ruined what could've been a great game.

    • Reply posted by sc5252, today at 19:01

      sc5252 replied:
      Yes, could have been a wonderful game despite the best intentions of the BBC team...bar Johnson and Warburton...

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 18:54

    The most appalling refereeing performance I've ever seen in an international and I'm not English. Over the years we've got somewhat used to the ant-English prejudice from French ref's but It seems this incompetent ref doesn't even know the basic rules of the game, absolutely shocking.

    • Reply posted by Kiajon, today at 18:59

      Kiajon replied:
      They’re Laws of the game! However I don’t think the translate well to French whatever they’re called! Pascal Gauzere and French referees in general are 1 reason why I considered voting for Brexit!

  • Comment posted by ThatGuy, today at 18:54

    Well we've won with a man advantage in 3 games now

    • Reply posted by lewnatic, today at 19:02

      lewnatic replied:
      Hahaha and we were singingggggggg.

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 18:55

    An absolute disgrace! And no, I'm not talking about the ref, I'm talking about England's discipline! Infuriating to say the least.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:01

      blues1959 replied:
      Well said fella total respect!!

  • Comment posted by nelch, today at 18:55

    We don't have all the referee's kids held ransom in the valleys, honest.

    • Reply posted by DebbieW, today at 19:02

      DebbieW replied:
      Never England's fault is it

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 18:54

    When Jonathan Davies says the referee is the man of the match that tells you everything you need to know.

    14 men for Ireland and Scotland and 16 men today. The luckiest and most undeserved triple crown in history

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 18:56

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Well said Jenny.

      It's a hollow victory for Wales.

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 18:57

    I thought the referee was poor then I heard the interviewer, Sonia Mccloughan(?) after the game.

    Disgraceful interviewing trying to bait both AWJ and Farrell.

    Credit to both players for not wanting to criticise the referee and instead focusing on their own teams performance.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:01

      jackgarvey replied:
      Yes, an English commentator telling captain Farrell what he should be aggrieved about! Dreadful BBC bias this week. Farrell knew his side for thoroughly hammered 2 nd half.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 18:54

    Can someone please explain why Daly is in the England team? He can't even look in the right direction!
    Do England lack a viable alternative at fullback?

    • Reply posted by Kiajon, today at 18:57

      Kiajon replied:
      The same argument can be used to question how Pascal Gauzere was on the field as referee! Still Wales deserved the win!

  • Comment posted by marlowwolves, today at 18:55

    Eddie - please please just go. Terrible performance, terrible selection, terrible coaching. We have the talent in English rugby just not the coach to exploit it.

    • Reply posted by Rainman, today at 19:07

      Rainman replied:
      Well I seem to recall winning one championship between 2003 and being knocked out of a home world cup until his appointment t. Since then we have won 3 and reached a world cup final. However time for a change in the team.

  • Comment posted by fatboyprop, today at 18:55

    Really poor referee.

    Not taking anything away from Wales.

    But, that was a shocker.

    • Reply posted by fatboyprop, today at 19:09

      fatboyprop replied:
      I think you might be right about Eddie.

      Now would be the best time for him to go

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 18:55

    England were awful but the referee was really awful and shouldn't be allowed near a whistle again...

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:03

      blues1959 replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 18:57

    The referee was a disgrace. That said, far too many penalties from England. On the balance of play, Wales nicked it. Hard done by but probably the right result. Just. Well done Wales. Hope you can win in the final two games without refereeing getting you across the line.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 18:59

      jackgarvey replied:
      Why is it that the English always, always blame the ref when they get beat. No, slaughtered by 16 points! Well done Wales!

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 18:54

    Forget the players today, the referee was the star of the show.

    • Reply posted by PRinLondon, today at 19:03

      PRinLondon replied:
      Sour grapes

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 18:55

    I’m no Farrell fan but he showed up well today... both in the game and the dreadful interview just there...

    • Reply posted by PRinLondon, today at 19:04

      PRinLondon replied:
      He gave a good interview

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 18:55

    I've seen bags of rocks with more brain cells than those England players.

    Why do they constantly give needless penalties away? It's like they want to lose games!!

  • Comment posted by olifox, today at 18:57

    Yet again Wales win with a one man advantage. But sarcasm to one side, England massively shot themselves in the foot in the final quarter. Best team won, but not by the margin that will go into the record books.

    • Reply posted by loveEU, today at 19:10

      loveEU replied:
      They did win by that margin

  • Comment posted by The Dragon, today at 18:58

    As an ardent Wales supporter I have to say that's the jammiest triple crown in history. A dreadful bit of refereeing, but what the hell, other times it will go against us.

    • Reply posted by Ponty Tom, today at 19:12

      Ponty Tom replied:
      Exactly...what goes around comes around and I know that first hand. Stop moaning England and all move on

  • Comment posted by asitseems, today at 18:54

    England battling it out with Italy for the wooden spoon

    • Reply posted by loveEU, today at 19:10

      loveEU replied:
      England probably won't even manage to win that!

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 18:56

    Can whine about the ref all they want. But no discipline and no concentration cost England the game.
    2 tries from not paying attention. Countless stupid penalties.
    Farrell has to go as Captain. Jones has to go as coach. And Daly has to go as Full back. All particularly useless on the day

    • Reply posted by me, today at 19:03

      me replied:
      Totally Agree

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 18:54

    As a Wales supporter I’ll say it - ref was appalling and gifted Wales 14 points. But before anyone says it was deserved, they won by 16. English ill discipline in last 15 lost that game more so than Wales ability in first 65 won it.

    • Reply posted by WurzelJ, today at 19:08

      WurzelJ replied:
      That is a very perceptive and unbiased comment. Wales deserved to win. You simple cannot give away stupid penalties and expect to win. But that dreadful referee won't have to pay for any drinks in Wales. Never thought I'd see a ref even worse than Watson or Joubert.

