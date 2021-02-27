Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dow has won 15 England caps

England's Abby Dow scored two superb tries as Wasps inflicted a 26-24 defeat on Premier 15s league leaders Saracens in a dramatic clash at Twyford Avenue.

Dow's second score, with just four minutes remaining, was converted by Meg Jones to edge Wasps clear at the end of a topsy-turvy match.

Saracens' lead is down to one point at the top after Harlequins won 45-5 away to Sale Sharks.

Jess Breach scored a hat-trick in the Londoners' bonus-point win.

Elsewhere, in-form Exeter racked up their sixth straight win in the league with a thumping 76-5 win over bottom side DMP Durham Sharks.

Third-placed Loughborough Lightning kept up the pressure on the top two with a 43-14 win over Worcester Warriors that featured tries from Lark Davies, Emily Scarratt and Helena Rowland.

Gloucester-Hartpury were convincing winners of their West Country derby with Bristol Bears, running away with a 36-0 victory.

England scrum-half Natasha Hunt scored two tries.