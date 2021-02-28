Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England will not make an official complaint to governing body World Rugby over the refereeing in Saturday's 40-24 defeat by Wales.

Referee Pascal Gauzere awarded Wayne Pivac's side two controversial first-half tries in Cardiff.

England head coach Eddie Jones said after the match his side were "not allowed to debate" the decisions.

Ex-England captain Martin Johnson described the awarding of Wales' first try as "appalling refereeing".

The score came when Gauzere had told England captain Owen Farrell to talk to his players about ill discipline, before allowing Wales' Dan Biggar to take a penalty while the visitors' were still in a huddle.

Biggar kicked cross-field for wing Josh Adams, who scored.

The controversy around Wales' second try centres on whether wing Louis Rees-Zammit knocked the ball on while attempting to gather a kick.

The incident happened in the lead-up to a try for Liam Williams and Gauzere deemed it a legitimate score.

The defeat all but ended England's hopes of defending their Six Nations title, while Wales remain on course for an unexpected Grand Slam after sealing the Triple Crown.