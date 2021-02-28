Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations: Wales captain Jones will not allow Grand Slam talk - Sheedy

Fly-half Callum Sheedy hopes the Welsh public's perception of his goal-kicking might have changed after an impressive replacement display against England.

After missing kicks against Scotland at Murrayfield, Sheedy slotted over five successful attempts against England after his early second-half introduction.

"I couldn't kick snow off a rope two weeks ago according to the public," said Sheedy.

"Now I'll probably be a decent kicker!"

Sheedy added: "The public can get excited when you win, and kill you when you lose.

"The people who build you up are the same people who shoot you down. You've just got to take it with a pinch of salt.

"I hope the Welsh people enjoy this win, as they should. In tough, testing times, it''s great to get a win over England."

Sheedy again replaced Dan Biggar and produced a coming-of-age performance to help Wales finish the game with a flourish as part of a strong bench.

The 25-year-old has credited Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins - the former world record points scorer - for helping him as he punished what he called expected England indiscipline.

"I've done a lot of work with Jenks, who's the best ever kicker," said Sheedy.

"He talked about trusting the process and not letting the occasion get the better of you, and to take each kick as it comes. Thankfully they went through the middle.

"We knew if we could choke them enough, they would get ill-disciplined. Thankfully that happened and credit to the boys for the work they did in defence."

Sheedy only won his first cap last November and is now part of a Triple Crown-winning side.

"It all just feels like a blur," said Sheedy.

"To even put the shirt on for Wales is a unbelievable achievement, but to win a Triple Crown and beat England ls definitely up there in terms of what I've achieved in my career.

"If you'd told me that a couple of years ago I would be in this position I would have laughed at you."

He has shared the moment with half-back partner Kieran Hardy with the pair having grown up playing alongside and against each other as well has having a stint on loan with Jersey four years ago.

"Kieran is a brilliant player," said Sheedy.

"I remember growing up with him in the Wales under-16s. In under-11s he was playing for the Scarlets and I was playing for the Blues. We always had battles.

"You could see from a young age, he was a class player. I enjoyed playing alongside him for Jersey - he was good for them - and he's gone from strength to strength."

Hardy is nursing a leg injury suffered against England, while Sheedy and Dan Biggar are due to return to their respective clubs Bristol and Northampton next weekend for Premiership matches.

Wales will reconvene for a trip on 13 March against Italy who have now lost 30 successive Six Nations matches.

The expected victory there would set up a Grand Slam match against France seven days later, scheduled for Paris.

"Let's not get carried away with Grand Slam chat," said Sheedy.

"We will keep our feet firmly on the ground. We will enjoy the Triple Crown, and then a big week ahead of Italy.

"Grand Slam might be said in the public, but it won't be said in the circle, Alun Wyn Jones won't let it.

"Al, I know for a fact, won't let any complacency get into this squad, and rightly so. We haven't done anything yet."