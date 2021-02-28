Dewi Lake signed his first professional contract with the Ospreys in 2019

Hooker Dewi Lake has signed a new contract with Ospreys which will keep him at the Liberty Stadium for the next two seasons.

A former Wales Under-20 captain, he joined the Ospreys academy system at under-18 level as a flanker.

Lake, 21, has scored two tries in 14 appearances for the region and said extending his stay was an easy decision.

"It's lovely to re-sign with my home region," Lake said.

"Where we're going as a team at the moment is exciting and it's nice to be able to play a part in that.

"I grew up watching the Ospreys, going to the Liberty to watch the team, so any time I could stay where I always wanted to play was a no-brainer for me.

"Long term, as a young player growing up in Wales you dream of playing for your country one day. I know I have a lot of work to do so my focus is on where I am now and putting all my energy into playing out on the field to the best of my ability for the Ospreys."

Lake, who has also played for Bridgend Ravens in the Welsh Premiership, is one of four hookers at the Ospreys and head coach Toby Booth has been impressed by the Bridgend-born player's attitude.

"Dewi is a massive competitor," said Booth, "and that can rub people up the wrong way.

"But you need abrasive characters because we play an abrasive game.

"He is exciting and I have enjoyed his attitude and his desire to compete for everything.

"He does have a lot of learning to do, particularly around the set-piece, with the functional roles around the fundamentals of being a hooker, but he knows that. He is a player of genuine talent and a real competitor and that gets you a long way in this game."