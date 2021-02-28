Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Arms Park has been the home of rugby in Cardiff since the 1880s

Cardiff Blues will drop the word Blues from their name next season and rebrand as Cardiff Rugby.

There is an updated logo and the side will return to the old traditional club colours of blue and back.

The semi-professional side, who play in the Welsh Premiership, remain as Cardiff RFC, nicknamed 'The Rags'.

"We see this change as a key step in the evolution of top-flight rugby in Cardiff," said chief executive Richard Holland.

The Cardiff Blues name was the only one that had survived since the inception of regional rugby 18 years ago.

Newport Gwent Dragons, Llanelli Scarlets, Neath-Swansea Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Celtic Warriors were created as Welsh rugby's top echelon was reduced from nine club teams to five new regional sides in 2003.

A year later the Warriors, made up of a combined Bridgend-Pontypridd team, folded.

Ospreys dropped Neath-Swansea from their title in 2005 and Scarlets did likewise when Llanelli was removed from their moniker in 2008 before Newport-Gwent also disappeared nine years later.

The new Cardiff Rugby logos

Now Cardiff have become the first side to drop the nickname, rather than losing the name of the city or town.

The move, which will officially kick in on 1 August, will cause controversy in parts of the region who have struggled to identify with the team as it is based in the Welsh capital.

The region say the decision was made following analysis of existing customer demographics, consistent supporter feedback and wider market research with discussions involving supporter groups, sponsors and other key stakeholders including the Welsh Rugby Union.

"We see this change as a key step in the evolution of top-flight rugby in Cardiff," said Holland.

"We are proud to embrace our rich heritage and history, which goes back more than 145 years, and encompasses greats of the game including Bleddyn Williams, Cliff Morgan, Gareth Edwards, Terry Holmes and Gethin Jenkins.

"Cardiff Rugby is a world-renowned brand and we simply have to leverage that to build sustainable success on and off the field.

"Cardiff is globally recognised in rugby circles. Over a long period, our supporters and sponsors have been clear this is what they want.

"I am pleased we have been able to respond in a positive way, especially at a time when they have stood beside us.

"This is also the best way forward for the development of players, with closer alignment between all of our teams and Cardiff RFC now returning to be the traditional 'Rags' to Cardiff Rugby."

Cardiff say they remain fully committed to fulfilling their wider regional responsibilities for Welsh rugby.

"We have a long-standing commitment to developing from within and have seen our representation at all levels grow," added Holland.

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland was appointed in December 2011

"Ninety-five per cent of our senior squad is Welsh and almost 70% are products of our rugby development pathway."

The announcement has been made in advance of the 2021-22 season and a transition period will now take place.

"I see this as the continued evolution of the famous brand and Cardiff Rugby coming home with common sense prevailing," said Cardiff RFC chairman Chris Norman.

"With our two teams now fully aligned, players can see a clear and enhanced pathway and I look forward to the Blue and Blacks flourishing at both a semi-professional and professional level."