Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys say Nick Garcia's appointment is a "bold statement"

Ospreys have appointed former Manchester City executive Nick Garcia as their new chief executive.

The 45-year-old has been appointed by the region's new owners, Y11 Sports & Media and he will take over in April, assuming responsibility for all the region's business affairs.

Current chief executive Andrew Millward will become chief operating officer, in charge of Ospreys' rugby strategy.

Ospreys owner James Davies-Yandle says Garcia has "a proven track record".

"The ownership's vision for the club and the changing rugby landscape makes this an exciting role," Garcia said.

Davies-Yandle said the appointment is "part of Y11's strategy to place the Ospreys at the cutting edge of professional sport, while still respecting the rich history and culture that made it a success."

Garcia's appointment comes after Corin Palmer became performance director in February, 2021, a year after Toby Booth took over as head coach.

Y11 Sports & Media took over Ospreys in May, 2020.