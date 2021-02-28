Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Coetzee will leave Ulster at the end of the current season

Back row Marcell Coetzee remains a doubt for Ulster's Pro14 meeting with Leinster on Saturday night.

Coetzee missed his side's win over Ospreys with a thigh injury sustained against Glasgow a week earlier.

Lock Sam Carter has been ruled out of the inter-provincial derby with a concussion while flanker Greg Jones will follow return to play protocols following his head injury.

Ulster are six points behind Leinster in Pro14 Conference A.

With three games remaining, Leinster can book their place in the final and end Ulster's hopes by securing a bonus-point win in Belfast while denying Ulster any losing bonus-points.

January's reverse fixture was Ulster's only loss in this season's Pro14 so far, while Leinster too have only been defeated once, by Connacht.