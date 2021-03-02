Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Dee carries the ball during his 35th cap for Wales against England on 27 February, 2021

Wales hooker Elliot Dee has committed his future to Dragons by signing a new long-term contract.

Dee has made 115 appearances for the region since his debut in October 2013.

The 26-year-old has played 35 internationals for Wales with his first cap coming against Georgia in November 2017.

"I grew up watching the Dragons, it's close to my heart and I'm proud every time I pull on the jersey," said Newport-born Dee.

"As a kid who used to sit in the stand and dream about playing for the Dragons, the dream was to play once. So to get to 100 last season was a special moment. Now I can look forward to many more to come.

"I'm excited to be a part of this region going forward and want to play a big role here. That's why I am staying, to help us move forward and achieve."

The length of Dee's contract has not been disclosed.

"Elliot is passionate about playing for Dragons and determined to play a big role in our future success as a region," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He has aspirations for the future, both for Dragons and Wales, and we're pleased he feels our environment is the best place for him to achieve those goals."