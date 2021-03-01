Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Archie White has started four of Harlequins' six Premiership wins this season

Harlequins back-row forward Archie White has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old came through the south-west London club's academy and made his senior debut in the European Challenge Cup during the 2015-16 campaign.

In total, the former England Under-20 international has made 36 appearances for Quins.

"Archie works hard and is incredibly competitive in all aspects of his game," said scrum coach Adam Jones. external-link

"While he's had to bide his time to get a run of games, he's taken his chances recently with both hands.

"He has added depth and quality to a high-quality pool of back row players at the club."

Quins have not disclosed the length of White's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.