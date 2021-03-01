Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton became Ireland captain when former skipper Rory Best retired after the 2019 World Cup

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has agreed a one-year contract extension with the IRFU which will be up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

The one-year deal was expected and it may not clear up uncertainty over whether he will still be around for the 2023 World Cup.

Sexton, now 35, will be 38 when the 2023 tournament takes place in France.

The Leinster star made his Ireland debut in 2009 and earned his 97th cap in Saturday's win over Italy in Rome.

His longevity in the Ireland jersey has led to concerns over a lack of a succession plan for the country's number 10 jersey.

Munster's Joey Carbery has been regarded as the heir apparent but has suffered injury problems over the last couple of years.

Amid Sexton's own regular injury issues, his Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne and Ulster's Billy Burns have been deployed in recent matches but it's clear that the veteran remains far and away Ireland's most accomplished fly-half.

Prior to the Italy game, Sexton said that he "might not" be part of the full World Cup tournament cycle but later said this had been a "throwaway comment".

Speaking on Tuesday Sexton insisted that he is still "really enjoying my rugby".

"I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments," said the 35-year-old.

"I am enjoying the challenge of captaincy and the added responsibility that it brings.

"My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own."