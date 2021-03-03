Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Kieran Hardy before leaving the field against England

Six Nations 2021: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after damaging a hamstring in the Triple Crown win against England.

Hardy scored a try before limping off at Principality Stadium in the second-half of the 40-24 victory.

Wales are hoping Cardiff Blues' Tomos Williams is fit again after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening victory against Ireland.

Scarlets' scrum-half Gareth Davies was a replacement against England.

Lloyd Williams was called into the squad as cover for namesake and fellow Cardiff Blues player Tomos.

Wales clinched the Triple Crown with victory over England and can win the Grand Slam by defeating Italy in Rome on 13 March and France in Paris seven days later.

Dragons back-rower Aaron Wainwright and Ospreys centre Owen Watkin have been released by Wales to play for the regional sides in the Pro14 derby on Saturday evening.