Welshman Leigh Jones was Japan defence coach under Eddie Jones at the 2015 World Cup and almost got Hong Kong there in 2019

Leicester Tigers have appointed experienced coach Leigh Jones in the newly created role of general manager.

Welshman Jones will leave his job with Hong Kong to join Tigers on 1 May to work under head coach Steve Borthwick.

The ex-Pontypool, Ebbw Vale, Wales A, Newport and Dragons coach worked with Borthwick under England boss Eddie Jones for Japan at the 2015 World Cup.

"Leigh is a world-class, experienced operator," said Tiger chief executive Andrea Pinchen.

"Working with Steve and understanding his vision for the team, Leigh will manage the development and recruitment process, which is critical in helping to deliver the standard of on-field performance the entire Tigers community expect."

"From a personal perspective, the opportunity to assume the general manager role with an organisation like Leicester Tigers does not come along often," said Jones.

"It was one that I could not turn down," added Jones, who captained Welsh club side Abertillery in his playing days.

Analysis

BBC Radio Leicester's Adam Whitty

This announcement seems a shrewd move by Tigers. Jones is set to take on the responsibilities left by former director of rugby Geordan Murphy and head of elite player recruitment Jan McGinity. Both of their departures last year left head coach Steve Borthwick with more control at Welford Road.

Reading between the lines in a press release filled with management speak, it seems Jones will be doing much of the dirty work off the field, including looking after the training ground and general operations.

Borthwick continues to be in control of matters on the field, including coaching and development, and will work alongside Jones in player recruitment. Though you would imagine he would have the dominant say, after thinly veiled criticism in recent weeks of past signings.