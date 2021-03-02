Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Baldwin scored one try in 34 international appearances between his Wales debut in 2013 and his last cap in 2017

Worcester Warriors have signed Wales forward Scott Baldwin from Harlequins for the 2021-22 season.

The ex-Ospreys hooker, 32, is Warriors' sixth signing for next term and the third fully-fledged international.

The signing of Gloucester's England scrum-half Willi Heinz last week followed the capture of Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe.

Worcester will also be bringing in Bath scrum-half Will Chudley and props Christian Judge and Jack Owlett.

Baldwin has spent the past two seasons with Quins, who he joined from Ospreys two years ago, playing for the same side as another of the Warriors' batch of recent signings, former England winger Chris Ashton.

He is also well known to the Warriors backroom team, chiefly head coach Jonathan Thomas, his former team-mate with Ospreys.

"I know Scott well and, as with Willi Heinz, we feel that he will bring good leadership to the team," said Thomas.

"He has been in the Premiership Team of the Week for the last few weeks which clearly shows that he is still one of the best hookers in the competition.

"But we also feel there is a dual benefit for us in that he can help to bring through our young hookers like Beck Cutting and help to develop them as well as adding quality experience."