Grace Davitt was part of the Ireland team which beat New Zealand and reached the semi-finals of the 2014 Rugby World Cup

Former Ireland centre Grace Davitt has said postponing the Rugby World Cup would be "gutting" but it would give the team "a new focus".

The 2021 tournament in New Zealand is set to be moved to 2022 following a recommendation by World Rugby.

Ireland will face either Scotland or Italy in a decider if they can beat Spain in the European qualifiers.

"As much as you want it to go ahead you also want it to be the best World Cup it can be," said Davitt.

A final decision on the tournament is expected after the Rugby World Cup board and World Rugby's executive committee consider the recommendation on 8 and 9 March.

The likely postponement of September's Rugby World Cup is the latest blow for women's rugby.

Ireland have only played one match in the past 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Adam Griggs' side comfortably beat Italy in October but their final Six Nations game against France was postponed due to travel restrictions.

The 2021 edition of the Six Nations is postponed until the spring and will be played in a reduced format compared to the traditional five-game tournament.

Davitt says the World Cup's likely delay is "hugely disappointing" but Ireland have to try and turn it into a positive.

"Even though they hadn't qualified, that had kept them going," she said. "The upside is that there has been very little rugby at all and it is hard to see a level playing field when you have the likes of New Zealand - whose country is open and they are playing sports.

"When you look at the men's game the professional clubs and provinces are playing but the women's game is totally different. Without the All-Ireland league, most of the girls haven't played rugby in a year-and-a-half.

"They can put a plan in place and build for next year. You have to turn it into a positive and say we have an extra year to prepare. That will allow time for the Six Nations and friendlies to build towards qualification and then hopefully the tournament itself."

Ireland have only played one match over the past 12 months

Davitt says the sacrifices required as a part-time athlete will only make the World Cup's postponement harder to deal with.

"I know from my own experience in the two years leading into a World Cup that it's your focus every morning when you get up," added the 38-year-old.

"That is what drives you to train in the freezing cold or to do your strength and conditioning when you are tired after work.

"For the girls, they are amateurs playing at an elite level and you look at what they are missing out on. They are staying in their bubbles, getting tested a few times a week to get into Irish camp, probably not really seeing friends or family outside of their rugby bubble - it's a huge sacrifice and that's before you include Covid and travel restrictions.

Qualification would help Ireland move on from 'disaster' of 2017

The Rugby World Cup has provided Ireland the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. In 2014, they defeated New Zealand for the first time in their history on their way to reaching the semi-finals.

Ireland hosted the 2017 tournament but finished eighth out of 12 teams after winning just two of their five matches, which Davitt described as a "disaster".

"For me, Ireland have to qualify and I'm sure they feel that pressure. To go from a home World Cup to not qualifying at all would be hugely disappointing," she said.

"There is something building there. Adam Griggs has a good team around him and you can see the structures coming in and how well the girls are playing. They need to qualify and I think they know that they need to qualify to build the team back up after the disaster of 2017."

Ireland have been able to train at the High Performance Centre in Dublin

Griggs' side face Spain in the semi-finals of the European qualifiers and, if successful, then either Scotland or Italy in the final. A repechage tournament offers one last chance to reach the finals.

Despite the lack of rugby, Davitt believes Ireland are "on the upward trend" ahead of World Cup qualifying.

"I remember when Spain were dumped out of the Six Nations and replaced by Italy to bring it in line with the men's tournament, so they will be eager to beat a Six Nations team," she said.

"They will want to prove themselves but I think Ireland should be able to do it with their experience and talent."