George Worth played 26 times for Leicester last season

Leicester Tigers full-back George Worth has joined Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels on loan for their 2021 season.

The 24-year-old, who can also play at centre, has made 61 appearances for Tigers since his debut in 2016 but has not featured this term.

Worth is in Australia and will join up with the Rebels after his quarantine.

"This opportunity presents George with a chance to get game time and experience a new style of rugby," said Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick.