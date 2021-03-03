Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Yeandle (far right) was sent off by referee Karl Dickson in the first half of Exeter's defeat by Sale

Exeter Chiefs hooker Jack Yeandle has been given a three-week ban for dangerous play at a ruck.

The 31-year-old was sent off in Friday's Premiership defeat by Sale after hitting Curtis Langdon's head with his shoulder before he was able to wrap the Sharks man.

Yeandle accepted the charge against him when he faced an an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

He will be free to play again on 23 March.

The red card - the sixth in the Premiership in the space of seven days - was a first card of any colour in Yeandle's near nine-year Exeter career.