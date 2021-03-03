Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Wainwright has made his name as a flanker, but Wales coach Wayne Pivac sees him as a number eight

Wales back-rower Aaron Wainwright is the latest Dragon to commit his future to the east Wales region.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract extension.

In doing so, Wainwright has joined his fellow Wales Six Nations squad member Elliot Dee in staying at Dragons.

"Aaron wants to bring success to his region and we're delighted that he also sees us as the ideal platform to achieve further international honours," said Dragons boss Ryan.

Wainwright, who has made 55 Dragons appearances and won 28 Wales caps, said: "I'm really happy to re-sign. I'm enjoying creating a good environment with the boys here and excited to carry on playing a strong brand of rugby.

"Dean is definitely guiding us in the right direction and I want to be a big part of what he's doing here.

"Champions Cup rugby and the prospect of pushing higher in the league really excites me and I believe we can do well in both competitions."

Wainwright played in all six Wales internationals over the autumn, and also featured at blind-side flanker in the Six Nations win over Scotland.

He is one of just four current Dragons in the current Wales squad, along with Dee, prop Leon Brown, and centre Nick Tompkins- who is due to return to Saracens at the end of the season after a year's loan spell in Newport.