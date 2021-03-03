Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kane made his 50th appearance for Ulster in Friday's Pro14 win over Ospreys

Back row David McCann and prop Ross Kane have become the latest players to sign contract extensions with Ulster.

McCann, 20, has penned an upgraded contract to stay at the province until 2023, with Kane committing his future until 2022.

Kane, 26, made his 50th appearance for Ulster in Friday's Pro14 victory over Ospreys, while McCann has recently captained the Ulster A team.

"I'm delighted to have signed-on with Ulster for another year," said Kane.

"This next year will be extremely exciting for the squad as we continue to improve and push for trophies."

"It's great to have Ross continuing with Ulster," said head coach Dan McFarland.

"He has an excellent knowledge of the game, and his strong scrummaging and ability to play ball in hand gives us real competition on the right hand side of the scrum."

On McCann's deal, McFarland added: "David is a promising young back-rower, who at 20 years old, has already shown his leadership qualities by captaining the Irish U20s, and the Ulster 'A' team this season.

"A dynamic ball-carrier with a good footballing brain, we are confident that David will continue to develop into an excellent player."

McCann and Kane are the latest players to commit their future to Ulster with captain Iain Henderson having penned a two-year extension to his IRFU deal last week.

Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and Michael Lowry are among the others to have agreed extensions since the turn of the year.