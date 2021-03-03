Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Reece Marshall has scored eight tries for Northampton

Northampton hooker Reece Marshall and prop Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi have signed new undisclosed-length contracts.

Academy product Marshall, 26, made his debut in 2015 and has featured 57 times for the Premiership side in all.

"We have a really talented group of hard-working guys in the squad and the atmosphere is special," he said.

Hobbs-Awoyemi, 26, also broke through at Saints but has played just four times since rejoining from London Irish because of a long-term Achilles injury.