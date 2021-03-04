Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys full-back Mat Protheroe dives in for the visitors opening try

Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Brewery Field, Bridgend Date: Saturday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales MW, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C.

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin and Dragons back-rower Aaron Wainwright are released from Wales duties to play in the final Welsh derby of the Pro14 season.

Ospreys are without Mat Protheroe, Luke Morgan (hamstring) and Gareth Thomas (knee strain) after injuries in Ulster.

They can make virtually certain of a top three pool finish and a Champions Cup place with a win in Bridgend.

Dragons have lost their last eight games and prop up Conference A.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth is satisfied with his squad's progress this season, after he took over a struggling side in summer 2020.

"If you look at the base-line of where we've come from to where we are now, the progress has been good. If we perform exceptionally well then it takes us a step closer to Champions Cup rugby which is important for the group and supporters," he told BBC Sport Wales.

With the Liberty Stadium being used for football, Booth's troops return to the Brewery Field for the first time in two years- following previous home games this season at St Helen's and even Parc y Scarlets.

"The five metre line is still five metres out, and the 22 is 22 metres away from the goal-line," joked Booth.

"Nuances around wind direction, we have to be able to adapt to things on the day let alone stadium and pitch differences. We train in different places, indoors and outdoors, so it's an opportunity for us to be more resilient."

Derby emotions

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan, a long-standing rival of Booth from the English premiership, is without a win in 2021, and understandably concerned about results.

"We've got to stay stable and understand how to improve but we've never hidden away from the fact it's important for us to get results," he said.

"I have no doubt we'll see derby emotion this week but at the same time we have to control that and be accurate."

"If we get it right I don't think we're a million miles away from getting results which would gather momentum."

Wainwright, 23, has only played in one Six Nations game in this campaign, the win in Scotland.

He will pack down in the back-row alongside fellow Wales international Ross Moriarty who made his return from ankle surgery in the 26-15 defeat at Zebre.

"Ross was outstanding last week, our stand-out performer. To stay on for 80 minutes was enormous so I'm looking forward to seeing him and Aaron playing together," said Ryan.

50 for Giles

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles makes his 50th regional appearance having returned in January from 15 months out, his second lengthy absence with knee problems.

He was a Wales squad member in 2016/17 without winning a cap.

"It's a nice achievement for me and my family, but one I've been waiting for for a while. I think the recovery this time was more challenging than last time but now I feel totally fine," he said.

"It's tough but the physios' support is a massive help, though it was a bit tougher with Covid (restrictions) and social distancing.

"I'm just concentrating on getting my starting spot with the Ospreys, I want to get a run of games, (a Wales place) is a goal I want to achieve but hopefully that'll come in the future."

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Nigel Owens, Dan Jones (both WRU)

TMO: Rhys Thomas (WRU)