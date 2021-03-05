Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Chris Ashton will be making his first home start following his Warriors debut in last Saturday's loss at Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 6 March Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have captain Ted Hill fit to return following his late withdrawal from last weekend's defeat at Gloucester with a stiff back.

Beck Cutting replaces injured hooker Niall Annett, while Chris Pennell is left out to accommodate left wing Perry Humphreys' recall, forcing a shift for Nick David to full-back.

Premiership leaders Bristol make six changes from their win over Leicester.

Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy returns after his leading role against England.

With fellow Welshman Ioan Lloyd unavailable for selection, Sheedy is back at number 10 following his Triple-Crown winning haul of five kicks last Saturday.

Young Academy product Fitz Harding comes in for his full Premiership debut at flanker, while prop Max Lahiff and lock Dave Attwood are both fit to return and winger Niyi Adeolokun and full-back Henry Purdy are back too.

Warriors are again without England centre Ollie Lawrence, who has not been released from England's Six Nations squad, but Billy Searle returns after five weeks out with a gashed thigh muscle.

He is on the bench along with loose forward Cornell du Preez, who has been released from the Scotland squad.

Form guide

Second-from-bottom Worcester have picked up three losing bonus points from their last six games. But they just missed out on one in last Saturday's 22-14 loss to backmarkers Gloucester and remain without a win since the opening weekend of the season.

They have now lost 10 games on the bounce in all competitions. Only the eight points picked up from two Covid-19-enforced postponements against Harlequins and Newcastle has kept them off the bottom - and Gloucester have now moved level with them on points.

Table-topping Bristol, who have a six-point lead over champions Exeter, have won their last three games against Worcester.

The Bears have lost just once in the Premiership since losing on the opening weekend of the season.

Worcester: David; Ashton, Morris, Venter, Humphreys; Shillcock, Hougaard; Waller, Cutting, Schonert, A Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, van Velze.

Replacements: Miller, Thomas, Palframan, Batley, du Preez, Heaney, Searle, Beck.

Bristol: Purdy; Adeolokun, O'Conor, Leiua, Naulago; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Capon, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Vui, Harding, Luatua (capt).

Replacements:Kloska, Thomas, Afoa, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Eden, Fricker.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.