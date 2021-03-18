Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France coach Fabien Galthie (left) was backed by FFR chief Bernard Laporte (right) after leaving the team bubble

Scotland's Six Nations match against France has been rearranged for Friday 26 March - six days after the scheduled end to the tournament.

The match was due to be played on 28 February but was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the French squad.

It will kick-off at 20:00 GMT in Paris, outside the allotted international window.

It means both sides could be without key players if their clubs refuse to release them to play.

Premiership Rugby is prepared to relax its rules to allow Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray, and Sean Maitland to feature, and France's Top 14 clubs could follow suit.

France head coach Fabien Galthie was backed by his federation despite leaving the squad's bubble on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

Eleven players, including captain Charles Ollivon, tested positive for coronavirus, eventually leading to the original fixture being postponed.

Scotland, who opened with victory in England before losing narrowly at home to Wales and Ireland, host Italy on Saturday in their penultimate match.

France, who have defeated the Italians and Ireland but lost to England are up against grand slam-chasing Wales on Saturday and must win to keep their Championship hopes alive.