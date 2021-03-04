Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Leinster's Cian Kelleher suffered a dangerous challenge from Adam Hastings

Adam Hastings will miss Scotland's Six Nations game against Italy and two Glasgow Warriors fixtures after his red card against Leinster in the Pro14.

The fly-half was charged with a "reckless and dangerous" challenge on Cian Kelleher during a 40-21 defeat.

"The incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a six-week suspension for this offence," a league statement read.

The ban was reduced by 50% because of his remorse and admitting foul play.

Hastings, who missed Scotland's opening two Six Nations games through injury, will miss club games against Zebre and Ospreys as well as the international at Murrayfield.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend had recalled the 24-year-old to his squad for the Six Nations match with France, which was scheduled for last weekend before a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp saw the fixture postponed.

Hastings has not played for his country since he sustained a shoulder injury in the 14-10 win over Wales in Llanelli back in October but returned to action with Glasgow against Ulster on 19 February before starting in Ireland on Sunday.

The back, who will join Gloucester at the end of the season, is free to play from 21 March unless one of the games is postponed and could feature in the rearranged game with France, which is being lined up for 26 March.