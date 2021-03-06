Jac Morgan made his Scarlets debut in the Challenge Cup clash against London Irish in November 2019

Ospreys have confirmed the signing of former Wales Under-20s captain Jac Morgan from Scarlets.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Scarlets this season but has chosen to join their local rivals from the start of the 2021-22 season.

"It's all done which is great," Ospreys head coach Toby Booth told S4C's Clwb Rygbi.

"It's part of where we are trying to go as a team, getting quality young players that can influence the game."

Booth added: "There were two things that stood out when I met Jac and that was his maturity and obvious leadership skills.

"He is a very level headed and intelligent young man who was very clear about what he wanted to do and achieve in the game and how he wanted to go about it.

"The second thing was he is extremely ambitious as a player and knows what he wants to work on and what he needs to do. Those attributes are exactly what we need to keep us moving forward."

Morgan has made 15 appearances so far for the Llanelli-based region and captained Wales Under-20s during the 2020 Six Nations.

"I am excited to be joining the Ospreys as I believe that it is the right place and timing for me in this stage of my career which will be a new and exciting challenge," said Morgan.

"I am hugely grateful to the Scarlets for everything they have done for my development.

"There are a big few months ahead and I am looking forward to giving everything to help us finish the season on a high."

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels says he is "disappointed" Morgan has decided to leave.

"He is one of a number of outstanding home-grown opensides we have here at the Scarlets, a young player who has come through our system, who has already captained our A team and taken his opportunities in the senior side this season," said Daniels.

"We wish Jac well for the next chapter in his career, but he still has a big part to play for the Scarlets in the PRO14, Champions Cup and Rainbow Cup this season."