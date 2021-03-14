Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France and Scotland's round three fixture was postponed, leaving them with an extra game still to play

Wales are one match away from winning a Grand Slam after a convincing victory in Rome, but the 2021 Six Nations title is by no means guaranteed.

Scotland's title hopes were ended by Ireland in Edinburgh, leaving France as the only other side still in the running.

Les Bleus have two games left to play after their round three fixture against Scotland was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp.

The most likely date for that game is 26 March, but the result of that match will not matter if Wales beat France in Paris on Saturday evening - a game live on BBC One.

If France win, things become a lot more complicated.

Here, BBC Sport takes a look at what is left to play for in the tournament and what Wales and France need to take the title.

A quick recap of the match points system

Teams get four points for a win or two points for a draw. They can secure a bonus point if they score four tries or more and, if they lose, a bonus point is on offer for losing by seven points or fewer.

So that means there are a maximum of five points available for winning teams or two points for losing teams, while teams that draw can get up to three points.

If that already feels confusing, maybe take a breather before scrolling down.

Wales

The simplest outcome will be if Wales secure a fifth Grand Slam of the Six Nations era with victory in Paris. A draw would also be enough to claim the title, as would two bonus points.

If Wayne Pivac's side loses to France with no bonus points for either side or they lose with one bonus point and France win with a bonus point, the title may go down to points difference.

But Les Bleus would have to claim five match points against Scotland when their rearranged game is played.

France

France could win the title outright if they come away from their last two fixtures with the maximum 10 match points, but only if Wales fail to secure a bonus point in Paris.

Should Les Bleus win their remaining two matches but only claim a bonus point in one of them, that would take them to 19 points, the same as Wales. The title would then be decided on points difference.

And Wales are currently 24 points better off than France.

Ireland

Ireland could finish as high as second after their win against Scotland.

If they can secure a bonus-point victory against England on Saturday, Andy Farrell's side could remain in second place if France come away from their remaining two games with fewer than seven match points.

But defeat against a revived England team would mean Ireland had lost three games in the tournament for only the third time in the Six Nations era.

England

England could also manage a second-place finish if they beat Ireland next weekend, but the result of France v Scotland would have to go their way.

Lose to Ireland and it may well be a fifth-place finish for the first time since 2018 for Eddie Jones' men.

England are currently on 10 match points, four ahead of Scotland, and if they do not improve their tally against Ireland the Scots look set to overtake them in their remaining two fixtures.

Scotland

Now that Scotland's dreams of a first title since 1999 are over, the best they can hope for is a second-placed finish too.

They would guarantee themselves that if they win remaining fixtures against Italy and France with a bonus point, as long as England beat Ireland and France take five match points or fewer from their last two games.

Italy

Unfortunately for Italy, they are facing a sixth wooden spoon in a row.

Franco Smith's side have not claimed a single match point and have a points difference of -142 with a trip to Scotland still looming.