Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens celebrate as Campbell crosses for one of her three tries against Bristol Bears

Leaders Saracens responded impressively to last week's defeat at Wasps with an emphatic 53-7 victory over Bristol Bears Women in the Premier 15s.

May Campbell, Emma Uren, Sophie de Goede, Poppy Cleall and Rocky Clark all crossed before half-time as Sarries built a 34-7 advantage at the break.

Campbell completed her hat-trick midway through the second half.

Loughborough Lightning stay second after a 62-0 away rout of bottom side DMP Durham Sharks.

Harlequins are third after a late bonus point win against Gloucester-Hartpury at Surrey Sports Park.

Jess Breach demonstrated superb speed to elude three defenders and cross under the posts for the bonus point on 70 minutes in their 28-15 success.

Fourth-placed Wasps succumbed to a narrow 31-29 home defeat against Exeter Chiefs at Twyford Avenue.

Celia Quansah crossed after only two minutes as Wasps built a 22-14 lead at half-time but the visitors fought back and a penalty on 59 minutes secured their win.