Premier 15s: Leaders Saracens back to winning ways
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Leaders Saracens responded impressively to last week's defeat at Wasps with an emphatic 53-7 victory over Bristol Bears Women in the Premier 15s.
May Campbell, Emma Uren, Sophie de Goede, Poppy Cleall and Rocky Clark all crossed before half-time as Sarries built a 34-7 advantage at the break.
Campbell completed her hat-trick midway through the second half.
Loughborough Lightning stay second after a 62-0 away rout of bottom side DMP Durham Sharks.
Harlequins are third after a late bonus point win against Gloucester-Hartpury at Surrey Sports Park.
Jess Breach demonstrated superb speed to elude three defenders and cross under the posts for the bonus point on 70 minutes in their 28-15 success.
Fourth-placed Wasps succumbed to a narrow 31-29 home defeat against Exeter Chiefs at Twyford Avenue.
Celia Quansah crossed after only two minutes as Wasps built a 22-14 lead at half-time but the visitors fought back and a penalty on 59 minutes secured their win.