Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Glasgow Warriors trailed after two Mattia Bellini tries late in the first half

Glasgow Warriors came from behind in Italy to earn a 17th consecutive Pro14 victory over Zebre.

Two Mattia Bellini tries late in the first half left them trailing at the break after Ross Thompson's converted try and penalty.

But Glasgow, who had Sam Johnson and Ollie Smith in the sin bin either side of the break, responded well.

Jamie Dobie, Tom Gordon and Nick Grigg all crossed to put them four clear of Zebre in fourth place in Conference A.