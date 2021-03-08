Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Earls scored his 33rd international try in Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy

Munster and Ireland wing Keith Earls is the latest senior player to sign a contract extension with the IRFU.

The 33-year-old has agreed to another year, keeping him at his native province until at least the end of the 2021-22 season.

Earls joins Iain Henderson, Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony in agreeing extensions to their central contracts.

The wing is Ireland's second-highest try-scorer of all time, having scored 33 since his debut in 2008.

Earls' most recent try came in Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy, and he continues to play a key role in Andy Farrell's set-up.

"Munster and Ireland are building strong squads with exciting talent coming through ensuring two very competitive environments," said the 2013 British and Irish Lion.

"I want to play a role for Munster this season and next and I am as passionate as ever about pulling on the green jersey and being successful with Ireland."

He has won 91 caps for his country, and 177 for Munster.