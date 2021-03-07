Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Darryl Marfo played a couple of Champions Cup games for Ospreys and also featured in the Pro14

Leicester Tigers have signed Scotland international loose-head prop Darryl Marfo on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since a short spell with Welsh Pro14 side Ospreys last season.

Marfo began his professional career at Harlequins, and has also spent time at London Welsh, Bath and Edinburgh, where he made his Test debut for Scotland.

"He is an international player who has experience in the Premiership," Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said. external-link

"It's important we continue to promote competitiveness within our ranks for places in the team."

Leicester have also agreed new deals, of undisclosed length, with England under-18 loose-head prop James Whitcombe and versatile back Dan Kelly.

Whitcombe, 20, is the son of former Tigers forward Martin and great-grandson of former Bradford and Great Britain rugby league forward Frank Whitcombe.

Kelly, 19, has played eight senior games for the Premiership club since he joined from Loughborough University at the start of the season.