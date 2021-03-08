Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England Under-20 international Joe Morris made his Premiership debut against Wasps in August 2020

Prop Joe Morris has signed an extended contract with Worcester Warriors.

The 22-year-old made his senior debut against Exeter in 2019 but has played only four first-team matches since.

Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas said: "Tight-heads don't mature until mid to late twenties. The challenge for Joe is getting some game time.

"But we are excited about his potential. He's a big man, he's really diligent and conscientious. He's also smart and a quick learner."

Morris gained experience on dual-registration deals with National Two side Henley Hawks and with Hartpury and Yorkshire Carnegie in the Championship.

Warriors have not disclosed the length of his new contract.