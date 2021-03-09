Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ferris played twice in the 2009 Lions tour to South Africa

Former Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris believes a British and Irish Lions game in Belfast would be "brilliant" for Ulster supporters who have been unable to attend matches over the last year.

According to The Times external-link , Northern Ireland is in the running to stage a Lions game amid uncertainty over the summer tour to South Africa.

The Republic of Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland are also possible hosts.

"To see the Lions playing in Belfast would just be superb," said Ferris.

"It would be brilliant for supporters, particularly Ulster supporters who have missed out on so much rugby over the last while."

The Lions are scheduled to visit South Africa in July and August with a three-Test series against the world champions.

However, some of the tour's details, including its location, are yet to be finalised given the global pandemic, with a final decision expected this month.

With Rugby Australia's bid to host the series having been turned down, there are four options remaining which include staging the series in the UK and Ireland and playing in South Africa with matches behind closed doors or limited crowds.

A postponement until 2022 or a cancellation are also possibilities.

Ferris says he cannot see the tour going ahead in South Africa this summer, but believes Belfast is a viable option to host a game given the UK's vaccine programme.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ulster have played games at their Kingspan Stadium home both behind closed doors and in front of limited crowds.

"Six months ago, it would have been unimaginable to even think about the Lions coming to our home country and playing in front of avid rugby fans," added Ferris, who scored tries in his two Lions appearances against the Golden Lions and the Free State Cheetahs in the 2009 tour to South Africa before injury ended his chances of a Test jersey.

"There's no possibility, in my opinion, from reading all the sources, of the tour going ahead in South Africa.

"Financially, everyone wants to see this going ahead. People want to go to matches and the vaccination rollout has been very good so far in the UK in general and especially here in Northern Ireland, so if we can all pull together, then why not?

"I think everybody would welcome the Lions coming to Northern Ireland.

"It would be brilliant to see some top-quality rugby players putting on their best show in, maybe not a sold-out Kingspan Stadium or Windsor Park, but fans will hopefully be there to support the lads and watching the cream of the crop play at a fantastic level."

Ferris, who earned 35 Ireland caps during his career, added that while his preference would be to see the tour postponed until next year, he does have a desire to see "top-quality rugby being played this summer".

"Personally, I would love to see it postponed and for it to be played in South Africa for the home advantage that would give them.

"The crowds, which I've experienced myself, are really tough to play under down in South Africa, 60 or 70,000 fans screaming at you.

"It's a tough place to play rugby so I think bringing the tour to the northern hemisphere would be a huge advantage to the Lions.

"Personally, I'd love to see it played next year, but unfortunately I don't dictate those things."