Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Sam Skinner joins Rufus McLean and Nick Haining in being added to the squad

Exeter Chiefs forward Sam Skinner has been added to Scotland's Six Nations squad as they prepare to face Ireland on Sunday.

Uncapped Glasgow Warriors full-back Rufus McLean and Edinburgh number eight Nick Haining also join the squad.

They replace outgoing Richie Gray, Blade Thomson, Gary Graham, Josh Bayliss, Grant Stewart and D'Arcy Rae.

Andy Farrell's Ireland are the visitors to Murrayfield in Scotland's third Six Nations match.

After beating England on the opening weekend, Gregor Townsend's side narrowly lost to Wales before their match with France was postponed because of a Covid outbreak in the French camp.