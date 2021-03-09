Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter won their first Champions Cup title in October 2020

Exeter will continue their Heineken Champions Cup defence at home to Lyon in the revised knockout phase.

Four-time champions Leinster host Toulon, while fellow Irish side Munster welcome Toulouse in the last 16.

Premiership side Wasps will host Clermont Auvergne and Bristol travel to Bordeaux Begles.

Matches will be played on the first weekend of April after organisers were forced to change the format because of coronavirus cancellations.

In the other three ties Gloucester host La Rochelle, Edinburgh travel to Racing 92 and Scarlets welcome Sale.

The draw for the second-tier Challenge Cup is also complete, with three Anglo-Welsh ties confirmed in the last 16.

The quarter-final draw has been made for both competitions, with that round of matches taking place on 9-11 April.

The semi-finals of both competitions are scheduled for the weekend of 30 April, with the finals in Marseille on Friday, 21 May and Saturday, 22 May.

Champions Cup draw

Round of 16 (2-4 April)

Munster v Toulouse

Gloucester v La Rochelle

Wasps v Clermont Auvergne

Exeter v Lyon

Leinster v Toulon

Bordeaux Begles v Bristol

Racing 92 v Edinburgh

Scarlets v Sale

Quarter-finals (9-11 April)

Exeter or Lyon v Leinster or Toulon

Wasps or Clermont Auvergne v Munster or Toulouse

Gloucester or La Rochelle v Scarlets or Sale

Bordeaux Begles or Bristol v Racing 92 or Edinburgh

