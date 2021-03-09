Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol Bears beat Toulon in the final to win the 2020 Challenge Cup - the club's first ever European title

All three Welsh sides in the European Challenge Cup will face English opposition in the last 16.

Dragons will host Northampton while Ospreys host Newcastle and Cardiff Blues travel to London Irish.

Harlequins will host Ulster, Bath travel to Italy to face Zebre, Leicester host Connacht and Glasgow Warriors are away at Montpellier.

There could be three all-English quarter-finals should all six Premiership teams win their games.

The tournament's structure has been reconfigured as a result of Covid-19 cancellations last autumn.

The eight Challenge Cup sides with the best record from the two group games that were played have been drawn alongside the eight Champions Cup sides with the poorest record from their pool matches.

Last-16 ties - to be played on 2/3/4 April 2021

Dragons v Northampton Saints

Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons

London Irish v Cardiff Blues

Harlequins v Ulster

Benetton v Agen

Zebre v Bath

Leicester Tigers v Connacht

Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors

Quarter-finals - to be played on 9/10/11 April

Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Benetton/Agen

Dragons/Northampton v Harlequins/Ulster

Zebre/Bath v London Irish/Cardiff Blues

Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons