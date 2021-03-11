Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Ex-Newcastle and Leinster kicker Jimmy Gopperth is just two points off the 1,000-point landmark for Wasps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Bristol Bears have England forward Nathan Hughes back to face his old club as one of six changes for the visit of Wasps to Ashton Gate.

Yann Thomas, Daniel Thomas and Brian Byrne also return, along with full-back Charles Piutau, and Tiff Eden is in at 10 for his first start since December.

Wasps recall veteran Jimmy Gopperth at centre as one of two changes.

Wasps, who are 20 points behind Bristol in ninth, give a first start of the season to number eight Sione Vailanu.

Lee Blackett's side, who have lost five of their six games since losing their key players to Six Nations duty, are still without England pair Paolo Odogwu and Dan Robson, as well as the injured Jack Willis and Joe Launchbury.

But Bristol are still without England quartet Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl, Harry Randall and new first-choice full-back Max Malins, as well as Wales outside-halves Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd.

Although Bristol are comfortably ahead of Wasps, they have a poor record against Friday's visitors, having lost the previous 11 Premiership meetings between the two sides.

Bristol have not beaten Wasps since a 26-21 victory at the Memorial Stadium in September 2006.

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Adeolokun, Purdy, O'Conor, Naulago; Eden, Uren; Thomas, Byrne, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Afoa, Vui, Heenan, Kessell, Powell, Fricker.

Wasps: Miller; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Porter; West, Oghre, Toomaga-Allen, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields (capt), Young, Vailanu.

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, Owlett, Douglas, T Willis, Vellacott, Le Bourgeois, Minozzi.

Referee: Karl Dickson.