Aaron Shingler has won 26 caps for Wales

Pro14: Munster v Scarlets Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Friday 12 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C.

Scarlets have confirmed they plan to add two extra members to their coaching team next season, including a "head of performance."

The news comes amid speculation linking former scrum-half Dwayne Peel to a return to his local side.

But he is under contract to join Cardiff Blues in the summer on a three-year deal, as an assistant coach.

Meanwhile Wales forward Aaron Shingler is set to return against Munster after a year out.

Centre Johnny Williams has been released by Wales to get game-time at Thomond Park.

Peel, a west Wales stalwart as a player, is set to return to Wales after making a favourable impression as part of the Ulster staff.

The capital club put out a statement saying they were aware of an approach from another Welsh region, but insisting "Peel remains contracted to Cardiff Blues from July 2021 until June 2024."

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney dismissed suggestions of a possible "move upstairs" to allow Peel a hands-on role, and revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic delayed plans to recruit because separate coaches were not needed for the "transition group" of younger players.

"I don't anticipate anything changing with my job at all, I'm here for another couple of years which is great.

"We're looking to enhance what we're doing off the field, there's a couple of roles we're looking at. One is a head of performance and a coaching role we're looking at as well, which was all part of our plans over a year ago," he said.

"Anyone who's looking to make themselves available for those roles has got to be available to take them up."

Delaney's immediate task is to make sure of third place in Pro14 conference B and European Champions Cup qualification, although the top four could be good enough depending on next season's format.

But they face a trip to group winners Munster and a home fixture against second-placed Connacht.

Shingler back

Wales utility forward Shingler is set to feature in Limerick after a troubling leg inflammation which affected him during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Shingler, 33, was a member of Wales' 2019 Rugby World Cup squad and featured in the last international before the coronavirus pandemic, a narrow defeat to England in March 2020.

"He's had an incredibly tough eight months, more a medical situation, something atypical really," Delaney told BBC Sport Wales.

"First it was getting the right medical advice and getting the treatment to solve the problem, the experts were fabulous. Then it was about getting him off the medication that was controlling it. The third part of that was a full reconditioning pre-season, so he's actually back to being a rugby player."

Munster see Craig Casey, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell return to Ireland camp after the win over Connacht which secured top spot, but retain wing Shane Daly.

Flanker Chris Cloete misses the Scarlets match with an ankle injury.

Home in Europe

Meanwhile Scarlets have a home draw against Sale Sharks in the last 16 of the much-disrupted European Champions Cup on Easter weekend, with the winners away to Gloucester or La Rochelle the following week.

"It's really exciting, nice to finally know who we're playing. We know how strong Sale are physically but it's great to be at home for that fixture," said captain Steff Hughes.

"It's still the best teams in Europe going toe to toe, and if anything with the challenges of Covid this year it'll be a bigger one to win."