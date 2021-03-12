Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Marcus Smith has kicked 171 conversions, 141 penalties and two drop-goals in his previous 99 Harlequins appearances

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Alex Cuthbert comes in as Exeter make four changes to face Harlequins.

Cuthbert replaces Scotland's Stuart Hogg, with Facundo Cordero shifting to full-back, while Jannes Kirsten comes in for Hogg's compatriot Jonny Gray.

Quins also make four changes from the side that beat Northampton last week, with lock Matt Symons and flanker Will Evans returning from injury.

Cadan Murley replaces the injured winger Aaron Morris, while Australia's Ben Tapuai starts at centre.

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith will make his 100th appearance for the club. The 22-year-old made his debut in September 2017 and has gone on to score 874 points, including 19 tries.

Exeter's other two changes see a second start at scrum-half this season for Stuart Townsend in place of Jack Maunder, while Tom Hendrickson comes in for Ollie Devoto at centre.

Exeter Chiefs: Cordero; Cuthbert, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Townsend; Hepburn, Innard, Williams, Kirsten, S Skinner, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Street, Lonsdale, Capstick, Hidalgo-Clyne, H Skinner, Devoto.

Harlequins: Brown; Green, Marchant, Tapuai, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies, Chisholm, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Young, Lawday, Landajo, Herron, Northmore.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.