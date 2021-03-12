Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Teimana Harrison won five international caps for England in 2016, but has not featured since

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton have made seven changes from their defeat by Harlequins for the Premiership visit of Sale Sharks.

Number eight Teimana Harrison returns from a lay-off with a groin injury, while lock Alex Moon makes his 50th appearance for the Saints.

Sale make eight changes from their victory over Newcastle as the Sharks bid for a third straight win.

Winger Arron Reed makes his first outing of the season and Simon Hammersley starts at full-back.

Prop Ross Harrison and Akker van der Merwe come into the front row and Jean-Luc du Preez is named at flanker.

Captain Jono Ross also starts in the back row as Cobus Wiese switches to lock.

Northampton, who have lost their past two games, welcome back fly-half James Grayson and centre Piers Francis.

Tom Wood moves to flanker following Harrison's return, while props Alex Waller and Ehren Painter and hooker Reece Marshall form a new front row.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Francis, Sleightholme; Grayson, James; Waller (co-capt), Marshall, Painter, Moon, Coles, Wood, Ludlam (co-capt), Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Auteracy, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Tonks, Taylor, Hutchinson, Mallinder.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, Hill, Reed; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Van der Merwe, John, Wiese, De Jager, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, R du Preez, Roebuck.

Referee: Matthew Carley.