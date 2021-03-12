Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Tigers captain Tom Youngs scored one of his four sides in the season-opening 38-15 win over Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make just two changes as they go in search of a third straight Premiership win at home to Leicester.

Tom Seabrook comes in at outside centre, while winger Charlie Sharples replaces the suspended Ollie Thorley for his first start since December.

Leicester, also still weakened by Six Nations international calls, make three changes, including loose forward Hanro Liebenberg's return after suspension.

Kini Murimurivalu starts on the wing, while Dan Kelly comes in at centre.

Gloucester moved off the bottom of the Premiership with last weekend's 20-18 win at Wasps, followed by Worcester's equally narrow home defeat by Bristol.

Having also beaten Worcester themselves the previous weekend to end a run of four straight defeats, the Cherry and Whites now have a chance of three league wins in a row for the first time in almost two years.

Leicester, who also won last weekend, have lost just one of their past four Premiership fixtures against Gloucester - but their only away win this season was in the European Challenge Cup in Bayonne in December and they have not won at Kingsholm since September 2016.

Gloucester: Moyle; Sharples, Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Carreras; Barton, Heinz; Seville, Socino, Stanley, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, Balmain, Craig, Clement, Chapman, Trinder, Banahan.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Van Wyk, Moroni, Kelly, Murimurivalu; Henry, Wigglesworth; de Bruin, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Brink, Reffell, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Lavanini, Chessum, Van Poortvliet, McPhillips, Porter.

Referee: Adam Leal.