Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and head coach Wayne Pivac preparing for the trip to Rome

Six Nations 2021: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Wales coach Wayne Pivac believes captain Alun Wyn Jones wants to keep experiencing the "adrenaline buzz" of international rugby as he considers his future.

Jones' current contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys expires at the end of this season.

The lock will be 36 in September but is still performing at the highest level.

"We will just have a chat at the end of season as to what we are going to do the following season," said Pivac.

"We are very comfortable with that situation. The conversation Alun and I have had over a period of time is we are comfortable having him in the environment and vice versa.

"You will see he is enjoying his rugby and training and has got a smile on his face with a lot of banter away from the training field.

"He is enjoying life, and while he is enjoying life I think he will want to keep going. Certainly, he will keep getting selected when he is putting in the performances that he is.

"He is one person that is very proud to be putting on the jersey. Once you let that go it's a tough thing to do for a lot of players because it's an adrenaline rush putting the jersey on and playing Test match rugby.

"It is something Al has done for a long time. The question for him is he still enjoying it and I think you can see that in his face."

Jones has set a new world record of Test appearances for Wales and the Lions that currently stands at 155 games.

But there is still more to come. A potential fourth British and Irish Lions tour this summer awaits with a possible fifth World Cup on the horizon in 2023 in France, when Jones would be 38.

Pivac has hailed Jones' "invaluable" impact during the business end of the Six Nations with Wales two wins away from achieving a second Grand Slam in three seasons after already winning the Triple Crown.

Wales can land the Six Nations prize by beating Italy on Saturday and then France seven days later.

It would be an unprecedented fourth tournament clean sweep for Jones, taking him above former team-mates and fellow triple Grand Slam stars like Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones and Ryan Jones.

Pivac chose to name his team two days earlier than scheduled and it is the most experienced starting side in Wales history with 979 caps.

"Alun Wyn has spoken a bit this week and last week," said Pivac.

"He has been in this situation so many times, so it's invaluable the information he puts across to the younger guys who are probably experiencing it for the first time or haven't done it that often.

"The senior players are invaluable, have experienced it and have the emotional support for the others around them that are experiencing this situation for the first time.

"When you get to the opportunity where you can do something special, you want to put in the hard work. That's what Al has stressed."

Wales lead the Six Nations standings from France, whose game at home to Scotland was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in their camp

Pivac also outlined why he had kept Dan Biggar at fly-half ahead of Callum Sheedy.

"Where we're going with the game, the way we're playing, the way we want to start games when there is a lot of intensity, fresh bodies around, defences are in your face, it suits having Dan there for that period," said Pivac.

"When Callum comes on, it gives us an opportunity to mix it up a little bit and play a bit differently.

"They're two very good players, we're fortunate to have them and they're different types of players. That's the way we're running it at the moment and it works so far.

"Dan has trained well. We took him off against England because he had a few knocks but he's fine now."