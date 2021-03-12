Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Stephen Varney under pressure from Gareth Davies during Wales v Italy in December 2020

Six Nations 2021: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

They will be international rivals on Saturday but opposing scrum-halves Gareth Davies and Stephen Varney also turn out to have some sort of family connection.

Not that either of them are certain about the exact link.

"He's from Pembrokeshire, I think he's related to me somehow," Davies told Radio Cymru.

"Someone's cousin's cousin. There is a connection there somewhere."

Not blood relatives then with Varney also believing his mother's sister is married to somebody related to Davies.

No Christmas family gatherings, but perhaps a connection nonetheless. One for the genealogists rather than the rugby fans.

What is definite is that the opposing half-backs brought up just 17 miles apart will be representing Wales and Italy on the weekend.

Davies, 30, has taken the more traditional route from Newcastle Emlyn through to the Scarlets and 60 caps for Wales.

Varney, 19, was born in Pembrokeshire and grew up in the hamlet of Rhoshill, a few miles south of Cardigan in deepest west Wales and played for Crymych rugby.

But though he was raised in a passionate Welsh community and is a Welsh speaker, he moved to play club rugby in Gloucester and lined up for his first international start for Italy against the land of his birth at Parc y Scarlets in December 2020.

Varney's fascinating tale originates in World War Two with his Italian roots on his mother Valeria's side, with both Stephen's grandparents born in Italy, while his father Adrian played for Neath.

So Varney decided to throw his lot in with Italy.

"Small world isn't it?" said Davies.

"He's a great player and I've watched him play a few times for Gloucester for the last couple of seasons and I've played against him in the autumn internationals as well, so he's a good player.

"We've spoken a bit about him this week we know what his threats are so we'll have to keep an eye on him."

Gareth Davies started the Six Nations match against Scotland but was a replacement against England

Davies did not rule out a little sledging in Welsh, but insists he has the utmost respect for his teenage rival.

"He's played well for Gloucester the last couple of seasons and he's come through really well," said Davies.

"He's out there playing international rugby in Italy, it's quite strange really, but it's good for him and I'm looking forward to the competition this weekend."

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney admitted he tried to bring Varney back to west Wales.

"I actually had a chat with him and his dad," said Delaney.

"I was pretty keen to bring him back. I am not sure why he left and that was all before my time, but I had a conversation with him.

"As it turned out he wanted to stay with Gloucester and he's going pretty well.

"He was a good lad and I took the time and wanted to get to know him a bit better. He elected to stay at Gloucester so that is where the conversation finished.

"He has pushed through on the international stage and he is certainly someone we are aware of. He is going well and is obviously pretty proud to do that."

Delaney believes Davies will want to show he should be considered number one for Wales after Kieran Hardy was preferred against England before a hamstring injury ruled him out for the tournament.

Wales lead the Six Nations standings from France, whose game at home to Scotland was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in their camp

Delaney has Hardy and Davies at his disposal at Scarlets.

"Gareth might have a point to prove and that's the exciting thing," said Delaney.

"We are pretty aware of the two of them (Davies and Hardy). It's been pretty close competition over the 18 months I have been here.

"They have some some similarities and subtle differences. They are a lovely double act who produce big moments and have a 1-2 combination.

"You saw Kieran's quick tap and go try against England. Gareth is the best positive defensive half-back in world rugby and has great ability to create opportunities to score tries when he does not have the ball. It is a great partnership."

Davies says he revels in the continued competition.

"It's good to be back in the starting side," he added.

"Throughout my whole career, there's always been a lot of competition for the scrum-half jersey, so I am used to it.

"I've always said it's healthy as a player. It's only a good thing for the squad to have so much competition. It keeps us all on our toes."