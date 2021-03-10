Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Webb walks off the field on Saturday against Dragons after suffering a shoulder injury

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth confirms Rhys Webb will be out for "numerous weeks" after suffering a shoulder injury.

Webb, 32, left the field in Ospreys 31-20 defeat to the Dragons.

"That's not a great one to be fair," said Booth.

"I feel for him because he's playing exceptionally well and he's pushing hard to get back in but that doesn't look a great one but Webby's a tough nugget as we know."

The scrum-half has been in fine form for the region after taking on the captaincy armband in recent weeks after being left out of Wayne Pivac's Wales squad for the Six Nations.

"We don't actually know the full extent of it yet but that probably tells you it's severe," said Booth.

"So I think we're talking numerous weeks, let's put it like that... best case."

Booth doesn't believe the lack of game time will damage any hopes he might have to be selected for the British and Irish Lions tour against South Africa.

"Warren Gatland knows a lot about him," said Booth.

"So from his point of view, he knows what he's going to get from him I'm sure. The beauty of the Lions is that it's a standalone thing.

"But with a guy that's got an incredible track record both internationally and from a Lions perspective, he knows what he's doing, he knows what he wants, and I am sure he'll pick accordingly.

Webb's injury adds to the growing list of casualties at the Ospreys, with Booth confirming Webb's half-back partner Stephen Myler will also miss the Pro14 match against Glasgow on Friday night with a chest injury.

Although Owen Watkin has been released by Wales, Ospreys already have Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Justin Tipuric away with the national squad.

Prop Nicky Smith has also been called up after Ospreys team-mate Rhodri Jones was released with a calf injury.

Ospreys have a loose-head prop crisis this weekend with Jones, Smith and Gareth Thomas all missing.

Meanwhile, Booth remains confident Wales captain and Ospreys lock Alun Wyn Jones will remain with his region and country at the end of the season.

There have been reports Jones has been offered a contract in Japan's Top League with the British and Irish Lions lock turning 36 in September.

"It's not a concern for me," said Booth.

"I've spoken to the player. I know where it (his contract situation) is in relation to dotting the i's and crossing the t's, so I'm pretty confident."