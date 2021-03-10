Jersey Reds have played twice since February 2020 - the last a pre-season friendly with Cornish Pirates earlier this month

Jersey Reds have the experience to hand another surprise Championship defeat to Saracens, says boss Harvey Biljon.

And the Jersey director of rugby says his side can look back on past upsets.

"We've got confidence in the fact that we've beaten the perceived promotion contenders in the past," said Biljon.

Jersey's record against sides which ultimately gain promotion from the Championship has been good.

They have won against the eventual champions in four of the past six seasons - beating London Irish in 2018-19 and 2016-17, overcoming Worcester in 2014-15 and were the only side to defeat Bristol in 2017-18.

"We've had those big games where we've been able to turn out those performances, and in the Championship, make no mistake, on any day if something doesn't go right you can get a result," said Biljon.

"The weekend may be the same, it may be a bounce of the ball, a refereeing decision, but if we get that go our way that pressure can build and we may just give ourselves an opportunity."

The 11-team Championship began last week after being delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Reds have not played a competitive match since losing to Newcastle at St Peter on 29 February 2020.

And Biljon knows that a Saracens side reeling from a surprise opening defeat by Pirates will be the hardest start his side could have asked for.

"I'm sure they're going to be really wanting to set things straight," the Reds director of rugby told BBC Channel Islands News.

"Although we know we're going into a pretty hostile environment, I think the players are well prepared and are relishing the challenge.

"They've got players that have been there and done it. They've got international players, they've got World Cup winners in that squad and we know how tough it's going to be.

"You've got to think about the whole organisation that Saracens is, what they represent, their shirt, everything that goes alongside that.

"We know they're going to be a formidable challenge and wanting to set their stall out after last weekend's result."