Former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel has played 76 internationals for Wales

Director of rugby Dai Young says Cardiff Blues expect Dwayne Peel to be at the region next season amid speculation about his future.

It was announced in December 2020 Peel would join the Cardiff coaching staff ahead of the 2021-22 season.

It now appears he is considering a move to Scarlets instead.

"The facts are he has a three-year contract and Cardiff Blues expect him to honour that contract and be here next season," Young said.

"I'm looking forward to Dwayne coming on board and working with him and I'd be hugely disappointed if he doesn't come.

"From my point of view, I'd be thrilled if he comes and I'm looking forward to working with him but it's out of my hands."

Peel has been part of the Ulster backroom staff since joining from Bristol in 2017 and was due to become Cardiff Blues senior assistant coach responsible for attack for the 2021-22 season after signing a three-year deal.

The Cardiff hierarchy has changed since Peel's appointment, with Young handed the interim director of rugby role until the end of the season after the departure of previous head coach John Mulvihill.

"I spoke with him when I came on board within the first week or 10 days. I spoke with him for a chat and at that point, he was looking forward to coming on board," Young added.

"So it's been a shock to me over the last week or so when it's become apparent there maybe an issue there."

Dai Young played 51 internationals for Wales and toured with the British and Irish Lions three times

Cardiff still expect Peel to honour his contract and start work at the Arms Park this summer and are not currently looking at other options.

"I don't think it's got to that stage (with Cardiff looking for a replacement) yet because I think the club are pretty adamant, and rightly so, that Dwayne has a three-year contract and is expected to honour that," Young said.

"I'm sure in the next week or so we will have a clearer picture, but I think the club at the minute still feel strongly they have got their man and Dwayne will be coming here next season.

"If it comes to a case where it's blatantly obvious he's not coming then, we'd probably have to look for an alternative but I don't think that's something that's part of the focus at this moment in time."

Meanwhile, discussions surrounding Young's own future are ongoing after his January arrival on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The 53-year-old hopeful his future will be decided in the next fortnight.

"The agreement was until June and we're having discussions but both parties said they weren't going to rush into getting it across the line," he added.

"But I do think, probably over the next week or two a decision will be made either way."