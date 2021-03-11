'Easy decision to stay' Lane

Wales wing Owen Lane has signed a new Cardiff Blues contract to stay at the Arms Park.

Lane, 23, burst onto the scene during the 2017-2018 season and has established himself as an Arms Park favourite.

"This was an easy decision for me to make," said Lane.

"This is the team I grew up supporting that gave me the opportunity to fulfil my ambition of being a professional rugby player."

Lane was a key figure in the 2018 European Challenge Cup triumph and has gone on to be capped by Wales with injuries at key moments denying him further opportunities.

"I love every minute I get representing this club and look forward to kicking on and enjoying many more memorable moments with this group," added Lane.

"The last 18 months have been frustrating at times with the injuries I have suffered but I am pleased to be back on the pitch and focussed on having a good run and contributing as much as I can in the tail end of the season.

"It is an exciting time for all of us at the Arms Park, with Dai Young back in charge and a highly motivated squad of players, who are also very close.

"I am confident we can make some real strides in the next couple of years and begin competing much more consistently.

Since making his Cardiff Blues debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup five seasons ago, Owen Lane has made 54 appearances and scored 24 tries

"That is something that enthuses me and I feel this is also the best environment for me to continue my development."

Cardiff Blues interim director of rugby Dai Young added: "Owen is an exciting young player, who has really impressed me since I arrived back at the club.

"We have all seen what he is capable of when he's firing and even in recent weeks when opportunities are few and far between, he brings enormous energy and work-rate, and with his firepower you always have the sense that he can create something.

"The important thing for Owen is that he continues to develop, work on his all round game and gets a good run of matches under his belt.

"He has all the ingredients you can ask for and I have no doubt the best is yet to come from him."